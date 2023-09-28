Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 28 the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +1800, rank them eighth in the NFL.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Bengals are two spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (eighth-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (sixth-best).
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Bengals have had the 13th-smallest change this season, falling from +1100 at the beginning to +1800.
- The implied probability of the Bengals winning the Super Bowl, based on their +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati is winless against the spread this season.
- One Bengals game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.
- The Bengals have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.
- Cincinnati has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Bengals have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking third-worst with 244.3 yards per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 21st in the NFL (352.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Bengals rank fifth-worst in scoring offense (15.3 points per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 16th with 22.3 points allowed per contest.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Mixon has rushed for 180 yards (60.0 per game) and one touchdown in three games.
- In addition, Mixon has eight receptions for 58 yards and zero TDs.
- In three games, Joe Burrow has thrown for 563 yards (187.7 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 55.4%.
- In the passing game, Tee Higgins has scored two times, catching 10 balls for 110 yards (36.7 per game).
- Ja'Marr Chase has 22 catches for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- Daxton Hill has been doing his part on defense, recording one INT and 26 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended for the Bengals.
Bengals Player Futures
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|L 24-3
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|L 27-24
|+1600
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|W 19-16
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+900
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
