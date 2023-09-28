Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Jefferson County, Kentucky this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jeffersontown High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Roncalli High School at Male High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Traditional High School at Doss High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moore Traditional High School at Seneca High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Elizabethtown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler Traditional High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSales High School at Waggener High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Cross High School at Nelson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fern Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullitt Central High School at Eastern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iroquois High School at Fairdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moore Traditional High School at Seneca High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
