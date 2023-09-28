Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Jefferson County, Kentucky this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Jeffersontown High School at Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Roncalli High School at Male High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Traditional High School at Doss High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Moore Traditional High School at Seneca High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Elizabethtown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Elizabethtown, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Butler Traditional High School at Atherton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSales High School at Waggener High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Cross High School at Nelson County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Bardstown, KY

Bardstown, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fern Creek High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29

6:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullitt Central High School at Eastern High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Iroquois High School at Fairdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Fairdale, KY

Fairdale, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

