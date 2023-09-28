The Detroit Lions' (2-1) injury report has eight players listed as they ready for their Thursday, September 28 matchup with the Green Bay Packers (2-1). The game starts at 8:15 PM at Lambeau Field.

In their most recent game, the Lions took down the Atlanta Falcons 20-6.

The Packers' last game finished in an 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status David Montgomery RB Thigh Questionable Jason Cabinda FB Knee Out Jonah Jackson OG Thigh Questionable Taylor Decker OT Ankle Questionable Matt Nelson OT Ankle Out Kerby Joseph S Hip Questionable Emmanuel Moseley CB Knee Questionable Halapoulivaati Vaitai OG Knee Out

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Questionable Zach Tom OL Knee Questionable Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Out De'Vondre Campbell LB Ankle Out Jaire Alexander CB Back Questionable David Bakhtiari OT Nir - rest Out Carrington Valentine CB Biceps Questionable Zayne Anderson S Hamstring Out

Lions vs. Packers Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lions Season Insights

The Lions are compiling 381.3 yards per game on offense (eighth in NFL), and they rank 11th defensively with 297.3 yards allowed per game.

Offensively, the Lions rank 12th in the NFL with 24 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in points allowed (297.3 points allowed per contest).

The Lions are putting up 269.7 passing yards per game on offense (seventh in the NFL), and they rank 19th on defense with 225.3 passing yards allowed per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Detroit has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 72 per game. The Lions rank 11th on offense (111.7 rushing yards per game).

The Lions rank 24th in the NFL with a -3 turnover margin after forcing 2 turnovers (22nd in the NFL) and committing five (21st in the NFL).

Packers Season Insights

The Packers rank 22nd with 297.7 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 15th with 336.3 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

In terms of points scored the Packers rank eighth in the NFL (26.7 points per game), and they are 13th on the other side of the ball (20.7 points allowed per game).

The Packers are compiling 207.3 passing yards per contest on offense this season (18th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 199.7 passing yards per game (10th-ranked) on defense.

From an offensive standpoint, Green Bay is generating 90.3 rushing yards per game (23rd-ranked). It ranks 27th in the NFL defensively (136.7 rushing yards surrendered per game).

After forcing three turnovers (19th in NFL) and turning the ball over one time (first in NFL) this season, the Packers have the ninth-ranked turnover margin of +2.

Lions vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-1.5)

Lions (-1.5) Moneyline: Lions (-125), Packers (+105)

Lions (-125), Packers (+105) Total: 46 points

