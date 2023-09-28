We have 2023 high school football action in Taylor County, Kentucky this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Taylor County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Campbellsville High School at Danville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 28

7:30 PM ET on September 28 Location: Danville, KY

Danville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Russell County High School at Taylor County High School