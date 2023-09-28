As of September 28 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +240

+240 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Titans are 18th in the league. They are way below that, 30th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Titans have experienced the 16th-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the beginning to +8000.

The Titans' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.2%.

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee has two wins against the spread this year.

One of the Titans' three games this season has hit the over.

The Titans have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

Tennessee has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Titans have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking second-worst with 240.0 yards per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 17th in the NFL (344.7 yards allowed per game).

The Titans have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 15.0 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 16th in the NFL (22.3 points allowed per game).

Titans Impact Players

On the ground, Derrick Henry has one touchdown and has gained 163 yards (54.3 per game).

In the passing game, Henry has zero touchdowns, with five catches for 71 yards.

Ryan Tannehill has passed for 548 yards (182.7 per game), completing 59.0%, with one touchdown and three interceptions in three games.

In addition, Tannehill has rushed for 17 yards and one score.

DeAndre Hopkins has 14 receptions for 153 yards (51.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has seven catches for 83 yards (41.5 per game) and one TD in two games.

Denico Autry has been causing chaos on defense, recording 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks for the Titans.

Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +4000 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns L 27-3 +2500 4 October 1 Bengals - +1800 5 October 8 @ Colts - +12500 6 October 15 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +5000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +3500 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +10000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +30000 13 December 3 Colts - +12500 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +900 15 December 17 Texans - +40000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +40000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:12 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.