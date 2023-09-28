Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Tennessee Titans have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +240
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Titans Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Titans are 18th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), much higher than their computer rankings (30th).
- The Titans have had the 15th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +10000 at the start of the season to +8000.
- With odds of +8000, the Titans have been given a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- The Titans have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.
- The Titans have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.
- This season, Tennessee has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Titans rank second-worst in total offense (240 yards per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 17th with 344.7 yards allowed per contest.
- While the Titans' defense ranks 16th with 22.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (15 points per game).
Titans Impact Players
- In three games, Derrick Henry has run for 163 yards (54.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- In addition, Henry has five receptions for 71 yards and zero TDs.
- In three games, Ryan Tannehill has passed for 548 yards (182.7 per game), with one touchdown and three interceptions, completing 59.0%.
- In addition, Tannehill has rushed for 17 yards and one score.
- DeAndre Hopkins has 14 receptions for 153 yards (51.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has seven receptions for 83 yards (41.5 per game) and one TD in two games.
- In three games for the Titans, Denico Autry has compiled 3.5 sacks and 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|L 16-15
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|W 27-24
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|L 27-3
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
