The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-2) and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3) will face each other in a clash of CUSA opponents at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee?

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Western Kentucky 32, Middle Tennessee 26

Western Kentucky 32, Middle Tennessee 26 Western Kentucky has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Hilltoppers have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Middle Tennessee has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Blue Raiders are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hilltoppers have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Middle Tennessee (+7)



Middle Tennessee (+7) Western Kentucky has two wins versus the spread in three games this year.

The Hilltoppers have been favored by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Middle Tennessee has covered on one occasion against the spread this year.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under of 59.5 points twice this season.

This season, Middle Tennessee has played only one game with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.

The point total for the game of 59.5 is 6.7 points more than the combined points per game averages for Western Kentucky (31.8 points per game) and Middle Tennessee (21 points per game).

Splits Tables

Western Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64.8 70.5 62 Implied Total AVG 40.3 42 39.5 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Middle Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50 50 50 Implied Total AVG 37.3 34.5 40 ATS Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

