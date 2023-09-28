The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-2) square off against a fellow CUSA opponent when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks sixth-worst in the FBS (497.8 yards allowed per game), Western Kentucky has played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 85th in the FBS offensively putting up 367.5 yards per game. From an offensive perspective, Middle Tennessee is posting 358.5 total yards per contest (91st-ranked). It ranks 85th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (381.5 total yards surrendered per game).

Below in this article, we will give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Middle Tennessee 367.5 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.5 (94th) 497.8 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.5 (85th) 86.0 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.3 (94th) 281.5 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.3 (81st) 6 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (50th) 11 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (97th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 1,064 passing yards for Western Kentucky, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 47 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 17 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Davion Ervin-Poindexter, has carried the ball 21 times for 101 yards (25.3 per game).

This season, Markese Stepp has carried the ball 21 times for 88 yards (22.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Malachi Corley has hauled in 21 receptions for 255 yards (63.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Easton Messer has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 237 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Blue Smith has been the target of 13 passes and hauled in 10 grabs for 118 yards, an average of 29.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 911 yards on 101-of-143 passing with seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 138 yards and one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jaiden Credle, has carried the ball 29 times for 188 yards (47.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Elijah Metcalf leads his squad with 192 receiving yards on 22 receptions with one touchdown.

Holden Willis has put together a 142-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 13 passes on 14 targets.

Jeremy Tate Jr.'s 14 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Western Kentucky or Middle Tennessee gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.