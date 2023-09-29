Searching for how to stream high school football games in Bath County, Kentucky this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

    • Bath County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    East Carter High School at Bath County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Owingsville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

