Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals right now have +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1800), the Bengals are eighth-best in the league. They are two spots higher than that, sixth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Bengals' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +1100 at the start of the season to +1800, the 14th-smallest change among all teams.
- The Bengals' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 5.3%.
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati has no wins against the spread this year.
- The Bengals have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.
- The Bengals have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.
- Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.
- While the Bengals rank 20th in total defense with 352.3 yards allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking third-worst (244.3 yards per game).
- While the Bengals' defense ranks 15th with 22.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking fifth-worst (15.3 points per game).
Bengals Impact Players
- On the ground, Joe Mixon has one touchdown and has gained 180 yards (60.0 per game).
- Also, Mixon has eight receptions for 58 yards and zero TDs.
- Joe Burrow has thrown for 563 yards (187.7 per game), completing 55.4%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.
- In the passing game, Tee Higgins has scored two times, hauling in 10 balls for 110 yards (36.7 per game).
- In the passing game, Ja'Marr Chase has scored zero times, hauling in 22 balls for 211 yards (70.3 per game).
- Daxton Hill has recorded one pick to go with 26 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in three games for the Bengals.
Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Bengals Player Futures
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|L 24-3
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|L 27-24
|+1600
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|W 19-16
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+900
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.