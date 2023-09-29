Joey Votto vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has six doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .203.
- Votto has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this season (27 of 63), with more than one hit 13 times (20.6%).
- In 19.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this season (33.3%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (15.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.173
|AVG
|.237
|.300
|OBP
|.333
|.373
|SLG
|.505
|8
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|20
|32/14
|K/BB
|29/13
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Woodford (2-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.09, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .301 against him.
