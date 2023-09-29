Jonathan India -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on September 29 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 50 walks while batting .242.

India has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (14 of 117), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 38 games this season (32.5%), India has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 49.6% of his games this year (58 of 117), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .272 AVG .215 .377 OBP .291 .441 SLG .365 22 XBH 17 7 HR 9 29 RBI 30 47/30 K/BB 60/20 8 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings