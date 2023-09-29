Jonathan India vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan India -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on September 29 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Guardians.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 50 walks while batting .242.
- India has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (14 of 117), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38 games this season (32.5%), India has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 49.6% of his games this year (58 of 117), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.272
|AVG
|.215
|.377
|OBP
|.291
|.441
|SLG
|.365
|22
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|30
|47/30
|K/BB
|60/20
|8
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals will send Woodford (2-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.09, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .301 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.