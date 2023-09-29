The NC State Wolfpack (3-1) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. An over/under of 55.5 is set in the contest.

On the offensive side of the ball, Louisville has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best in the FBS by totaling 43 points per game. The Cardinals rank 39th on defense (19 points allowed per game). In terms of total offense, NC State ranks 79th in the FBS (381.3 total yards per game) and 44th defensively (326 total yards allowed per contest).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. NC State Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Louisville vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -3.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -175 +145

Looking to place a bet on Louisville vs. NC State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville has covered the spread twice in four games this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Louisville has gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Louisville has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

Louisville has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter and won each time.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 63.6% chance to win.

Bet on Louisville to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has racked up 1,120 yards (280 ypg) on 65-of-97 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 100 rushing yards (25 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jawhar Jordan has 478 rushing yards on 50 carries with six touchdowns. He's also tacked on six catches for 133 yards (33.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Isaac Guerendo has collected 142 yards on 31 attempts, scoring one time. He's caught eight passes for 94 yards (23.5 per game), as well.

Jamari Thrash's leads his squad with 400 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 receptions (out of 25 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has caught 11 passes while averaging 43.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has been the target of 11 passes and racked up eight grabs for 133 yards, an average of 33.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Ashton Gillotte has collected three sacks to pace the team, while also recording three TFL and seven tackles.

Louisville's top-tackler, TJ Quinn, has 16 tackles this year.

Devin Neal has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 13 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.