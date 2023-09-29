On Friday, Luke Maile (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .240 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

In 44.9% of his games this season (31 of 69), Maile has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (13.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (8.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Maile has had an RBI in 13 games this season (18.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 17 of 69 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .226 AVG .256 .294 OBP .337 .301 SLG .512 3 XBH 13 2 HR 4 7 RBI 18 28/7 K/BB 19/7 1 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings