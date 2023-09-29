Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (81-78) will match up against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (69-90) at Busch Stadium on Friday, September 29. First pitch is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET.

The Reds are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (+100). The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson - CIN (4-5, 4.46 ERA) vs Jake Woodford - STL (2-2, 5.09 ERA)

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 21, or 53.8%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Reds have a 14-15 record (winning 48.3% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds have a 1-3 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with 33 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win 27 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Joey Votto 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Jonathan India 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Luke Maile 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.