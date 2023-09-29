The Cincinnati Reds (81-78) and St. Louis Cardinals (69-90) clash on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

The Reds will give the nod to Brandon Williamson (4-5, 4.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Jake Woodford (2-2, 5.09 ERA).

Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (4-5, 4.46 ERA) vs Woodford - STL (2-2, 5.09 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (4-5) will take the mound for the Reds, his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 22 games.

He has six quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Williamson has started 22 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Brandon Williamson vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 20th in MLB with 698 runs scored this season. They have a .249 batting average this campaign with 207 home runs (11th in the league).

The Cardinals have gone 4-for-17 with a home run and three RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Woodford

The Cardinals are sending Woodford (2-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 46 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 26-year-old has a 5.09 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .301 to opposing batters.

So far this year, Woodford does not have a quality start.

Woodford will try to record his fourth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.3 innings per appearance.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

