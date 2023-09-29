Spencer Steer vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (batting .316 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI), battle starter Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .355, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 50th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Steer has had a hit in 99 of 154 games this year (64.3%), including multiple hits 42 times (27.3%).
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has had an RBI in 61 games this year (39.6%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 64 of 154 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|76
|.277
|AVG
|.261
|.365
|OBP
|.345
|.440
|SLG
|.471
|25
|XBH
|35
|10
|HR
|12
|39
|RBI
|46
|60/34
|K/BB
|77/34
|10
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals are sending Woodford (2-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.09, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .301 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.