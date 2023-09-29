The Tennessee Titans at the moment have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +240

+240 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Titans Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Titans considerably higher (18th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (30th).

The Titans' Super Bowl odds have improved from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +8000, the 14th-biggest change among all teams.

The Titans' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.2%.

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee has two wins against the spread this year.

One of the Titans' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Titans have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Tennessee has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Titans rank second-worst in total offense (240 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 16th with 344.7 yards allowed per contest.

The Titans have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 15 points per game. On defense, they are ranked 15th in the NFL (22.3 points allowed per game).

Titans Impact Players

In three games, Derrick Henry has run for 163 yards (54.3 per game) and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Henry has zero touchdowns, with five receptions for 71 yards.

Ryan Tannehill has passed for 548 yards (182.7 per game), completing 59.0%, with one touchdown and three interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Tannehill has scored one TD and picked up 17 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins has 14 catches for 153 yards (51.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

In the passing game, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has scored one time, hauling in seven balls for 83 yards (41.5 per game).

Denico Autry has posted 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in three games for the Titans.

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +4000 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns L 27-3 +2500 4 October 1 Bengals - +1800 5 October 8 @ Colts - +12500 6 October 15 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +5000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +3500 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +10000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +30000 13 December 3 Colts - +12500 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +900 15 December 17 Texans - +40000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +40000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.