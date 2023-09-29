Tyler Stephenson is available when the Cincinnati Reds take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 24 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-4.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .248 with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks.

Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 60.6% of his games this year (80 of 132), with more than one hit 27 times (20.5%).

In 9.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (30.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (8.3%).

In 35.6% of his games this season (47 of 132), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 65 .252 AVG .244 .337 OBP .310 .399 SLG .359 16 XBH 17 8 HR 4 27 RBI 26 60/27 K/BB 73/20 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings