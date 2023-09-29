Tyler Stephenson is available when the Cincinnati Reds take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 24 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-4.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .248 with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 60.6% of his games this year (80 of 132), with more than one hit 27 times (20.5%).
  • In 9.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (30.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (8.3%).
  • In 35.6% of his games this season (47 of 132), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
67 GP 65
.252 AVG .244
.337 OBP .310
.399 SLG .359
16 XBH 17
8 HR 4
27 RBI 26
60/27 K/BB 73/20
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Woodford gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 3 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.09 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .301 to opposing hitters.
