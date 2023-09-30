As of September 30 the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1800.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bengals are only eighth-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1800), but sixth-best according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Bengals' Super Bowl odds down from +1100 at the start of the season to +1800. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 13th-smallest change.

The Bengals have a 5.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati is winless against the spread this year.

The Bengals have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

The Bengals have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Cincinnati has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

While the Bengals rank 20th in total defense with 352.3 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (244.3 yards per game).

While the Bengals' defense ranks 15th with 22.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking fifth-worst (15.3 points per game).

Bengals Impact Players

In three games, Joe Mixon has rushed for 180 yards (60.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon also has eight catches for 58 yards and zero scores.

In three games, Joe Burrow has passed for 563 yards (187.7 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 55.4%.

Tee Higgins has 10 receptions for 110 yards (36.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In three games, Ja'Marr Chase has 22 receptions for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and zero scores.

Daxton Hill has been providing a big boost on defense, totaling one INT and 26 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended for the Bengals.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +2500 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1600 3 September 25 Rams W 19-16 +10000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +50000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +550 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +40000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1600 12 November 26 Steelers - +3500 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +12500 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +3500 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +2500

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.