The Florida Gators are expected to win their matchup versus the Kentucky Wildcats at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Kentucky vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida (+1) Over (44.5) Florida 24, Kentucky 23

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.

The Wildcats have three wins in four games against the spread this year.

In games this season when favored by 1 point or more, Kentucky are 3-1 against the spread.

Kentucky has had two games (out of four) go over the total this season.

The average total for Kentucky games this season has been 52.5, eight points higher than the total for this game.

Florida Betting Info (2023)

The Gators have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Gators is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

When they have played as at least 1-point underdogs this year, the Gators are 1-1 against the spread.

The Gators' three games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

The average over/under in Florida games this season is 5.3 more points than the point total of 44.5 in this outing.

Wildcats vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kentucky 38 15.5 35.7 11.3 45 28 Florida 27.8 13.5 33.3 10 11 24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.