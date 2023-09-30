The Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) are just 1-point favorites at home at Kroger Field against the No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Both teams have stingy defenses, with the Wildcats 20th in points per game allowed, and the Gators 17th. The total for this game has been set at 45.5 points.

On the defensive side of the ball, Kentucky has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best by surrendering only 293.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 65th (396.5 yards per game). Florida ranks 55th in the FBS with 412.5 total yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks fifth-best by giving up only 244.8 total yards per contest.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ESPN

Kentucky vs Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kentucky -1 -110 -110 45.5 -105 -115 -120 +100

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Kentucky has posted a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

The Wildcats have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Kentucky has gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Kentucky has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Kentucky has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has compiled 1,060 yards (265 ypg) on 73-of-124 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has racked up 314 yards on 50 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner. He's also caught 10 passes for 137 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Jutahn McClain has piled up 114 yards on 18 attempts, scoring one time.

Tayvion Robinson has hauled in 16 receptions for 283 yards (70.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Barion Brown has caught 15 passes for 214 yards (53.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dane Key has been the target of 26 passes and hauled in 13 receptions for 196 yards, an average of 49 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Trevin Wallace, the team's sack and tackle leader, has recorded 3.5 sacks, four TFL and 21 tackles.

Maxwell Hairston has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 19 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

