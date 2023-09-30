The Boise State Broncos (2-2) visit the Memphis Tigers (3-1) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Memphis is averaging 37 points per game on offense (28th in the FBS), and ranks 38th on the other side of the ball with 18.8 points allowed per game. Boise State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 430 total yards per game, which ranks 16th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 66th with 395.8 total yards per contest.

Memphis vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Boise State Key Statistics

Memphis Boise State 436.8 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.8 (78th) 323.8 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430 (109th) 157.8 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171 (46th) 279 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.8 (85th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 8 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (57th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 1,107 yards passing for Memphis, completing 69.4% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 68 rushing yards (17 ypg) on 31 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 58 times for 342 yards (85.5 per game) and four touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 213 receiving yards on 24 catches with one touchdown through the air.

This season, Sutton Smith has carried the ball 29 times for 142 yards (35.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's leads his squad with 297 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 32 targets) and scored one touchdown.

DeMeer Blankumsee's 15 catches have yielded 166 yards and one touchdown.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has been a dual threat for Boise State this season. He has 738 passing yards (184.5 per game) while completing 53.2% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 128 yards (32 ypg) on 27 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 73 times for a team-high 407 yards (101.8 per game) with six touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 18 receptions this season are good for 285 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Eric McAlister has totaled 20 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 328 (82 yards per game). He's been targeted 35 times and has three touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has racked up 145 reciving yards (36.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

