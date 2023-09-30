In the game between the Drake Bulldogs and Morehead State Eagles on Saturday, September 30 at 2:00 PM, our projection system expects the Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Morehead State vs. Drake Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Drake (-5.8) 68 Drake 37, Morehead State 31

Week 5 Pioneer League Predictions

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last season.

Last season, six of Eagles games went over the point total.

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record last season.

In Bulldogs games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Eagles vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Morehead State 29 39.3 37 35 25 41.5 Drake 12.7 50.7 24 27 7 55

