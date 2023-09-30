Murray State vs. Indiana State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
In the game between the Murray State Racers and Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, September 30 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Racers to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Murray State vs. Indiana State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Murray State (-15.4)
|39
|Murray State 27, Indiana State 12
Week 5 MVFC Predictions
- South Dakota vs North Dakota State
- Youngstown State vs Northern Iowa
- North Dakota vs South Dakota State
Murray State Betting Info (2023)
- The Racers have posted one win against the spread this year.
Indiana State Betting Info (2022)
- The Sycamores went 4-7-0 ATS last season.
- In Sycamores games last season, combined scoring went over the point total six times.
Racers vs. Sycamores 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Murray State
|18.3
|33.7
|41
|10
|7
|45.5
|Indiana State
|4.7
|37.7
|0
|27
|7
|43
