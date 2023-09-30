In the game between the Murray State Racers and Indiana State Sycamores on Saturday, September 30 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Racers to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Murray State vs. Indiana State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Murray State (-15.4) 39 Murray State 27, Indiana State 12

Week 5 MVFC Predictions

Murray State Betting Info (2023)

The Racers have posted one win against the spread this year.

Indiana State Betting Info (2022)

The Sycamores went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

In Sycamores games last season, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Racers vs. Sycamores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Murray State 18.3 33.7 41 10 7 45.5 Indiana State 4.7 37.7 0 27 7 43

