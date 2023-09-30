Notre Dame vs. Duke: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
Two of the country's toughest defenses clash when the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) bring college football's 14th-ranked scoring D into a game against the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0), who have the No. 4 defense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 5.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Duke matchup in this article.
Notre Dame vs. Duke Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Notre Dame vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Duke Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-5.5)
|52.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-5.5)
|51.5
|-220
|+180
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Notre Dame vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.
- The Fighting Irish have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Duke has compiled a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Blue Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Notre Dame & Duke 2023 Futures Odds
|Notre Dame
|To Win the National Champ.
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|Duke
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the ACC
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
