Saturday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (69-91) and the Cincinnati Reds (82-78) matching up at Busch Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on September 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Connor Phillips (1-0) to the mound, while Drew Rom (1-4) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 7, Reds 6.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

This season, the Reds have been favored 40 times and won 22, or 55%, of those games.

Cincinnati has entered 18 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 10-8 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 774 total runs this season.

The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).

Reds Schedule