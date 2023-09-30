Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Cincinnati Reds take on Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in baseball with 195 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 11th in MLB, slugging .419.

The Reds are 16th in MLB with a .249 batting average.

Cincinnati is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (774 total).

The Reds' .327 on-base percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cincinnati has a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the 24th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.410).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds are sending Connor Phillips (1-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.66 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Phillips will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per appearance).

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Pirates L 13-12 Home Connor Phillips Bailey Falter 9/24/2023 Pirates W 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Quinn Priester 9/26/2023 Guardians W 11-7 Away Hunter Greene Lucas Giolito 9/27/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Andrew Abbott Shane Bieber 9/29/2023 Cardinals W 19-2 Away Brandon Williamson Jake Woodford 9/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Connor Phillips Drew Rom 10/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas

