How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Cincinnati Reds take on Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Cardinals Odds
|Reds vs Cardinals Prediction
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in baseball with 195 total home runs.
- Cincinnati is 11th in MLB, slugging .419.
- The Reds are 16th in MLB with a .249 batting average.
- Cincinnati is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (774 total).
- The Reds' .327 on-base percentage is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.410).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds are sending Connor Phillips (1-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.66 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Phillips will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per appearance).
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/23/2023
|Pirates
|L 13-12
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Bailey Falter
|9/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-2
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Quinn Priester
|9/26/2023
|Guardians
|W 11-7
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Lucas Giolito
|9/27/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Shane Bieber
|9/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 19-2
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jake Woodford
|9/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Connor Phillips
|Drew Rom
|10/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Miles Mikolas
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.