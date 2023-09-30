On Saturday, TJ Friedl (batting .353 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rom. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl leads Cincinnati in total hits (135) this season while batting .280 with 48 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 21st in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Friedl is batting .389 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 88 of 136 games this year, with multiple hits 40 times.

In 18 games this year, he has homered (13.2%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 45 games this year (33.1%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (9.6%).

He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.0%.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 67 .291 AVG .269 .365 OBP .340 .561 SLG .387 30 XBH 18 13 HR 5 41 RBI 25 48/23 K/BB 42/23 12 SB 13

Cardinals Pitching Rankings