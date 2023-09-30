Tyler Stephenson vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with an on-base percentage of .184 in his past 10 games, 138 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the hill, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .247 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 47 walks.
- In 60.9% of his 133 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 13 games this year (9.8%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Stephenson has had an RBI in 41 games this season (30.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|.252
|AVG
|.243
|.337
|OBP
|.308
|.399
|SLG
|.368
|16
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|28
|60/27
|K/BB
|74/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.76 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Rom (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 7.98 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 7.98 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .336 to his opponents.
