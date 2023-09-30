When the USC Trojans match up with the Colorado Buffaloes at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection system predicts the Trojans will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

USC vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (+21.5) Under (72.5) USC 38, Colorado 33

USC Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this matchup.

The Trojans have posted two wins against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 21.5-point favorites or more, USC has an ATS record of 2-2.

The Trojans have played four games this year and three of them have gone over the total.

USC games this season have posted an average total of 65.5, which is 7.0 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The Buffaloes have a 11.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

The Buffaloes have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Colorado games this season have averaged a total of 63.4 points, 9.1 less than the point total in this matchup.

Trojans vs. Buffaloes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed USC 55 20 59.3 17.3 42 28 Colorado 32.5 33.3 39.5 24.5 25.5 42

