A quarterfinal is next up for Andrey Rublev in the Rolex Shanghai Masters, and he will meet Ugo Humbert. Rublev is the current favorite (+300 odds) to be crowned champion at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Rublev at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Rublev's Next Match

After defeating Tommy Paul 7-5, 7-5, Rublev will face Humbert in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 PM ET.

Rublev is listed at -210 to win his next matchup against Humbert. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Rublev Stats

Rublev is coming off a 7-5, 7-5 win over No. 12-ranked Paul in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Rublev is 53-23 over the past 12 months, with three tournament victories.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Rublev has gone 26-16 and has won one title.

Rublev has played 26.6 games per match in his 76 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, Rublev has played 42 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 25.6 games per match while winning 52.6% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Rublev has won 82.4% of his games on serve, and 25.9% on return.

On hard courts, Rublev, over the past 12 months, has claimed 81.8% of his service games and 23.5% of his return games.

