Bengals vs. Titans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) hit the road to play the Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Bengals and Titans recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.
Bengals vs. Titans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bengals
|2.5
|41
|-145
|+120
Bengals vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats
Cincinnati Bengals
- Cincinnati has an average total of 45.8 in their games this year, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bengals have not won a game against the spread this season (0-2-1).
- The Bengals have been moneyline favorites just twice before this season and they split the two games.
- Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans have combined with their opponent to score more than 41 points only once this season.
- Tennessee's average game total this season has been 41.7, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Titans are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Titans have been underdogs in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.
- Tennessee has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.
Bengals vs. Titans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bengals
|15.3
|28
|22.3
|14
|45.8
|1
|3
|Titans
|15
|29
|22.3
|14
|41.7
|1
|3
Bengals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.8
|45.5
|46.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24
|24
|24
|ATS Record
|0-2-1
|0-1-1
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.7
|45.5
|39.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.3
|24
|21.5
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|1-0
|0-2
