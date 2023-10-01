Sportsbooks expect a tight game when the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) take on the Tennessee Titans (1-2) as just 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 1, 2023. This contest has a point total of 41.

The betting trends and insights for the Bengals can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Titans. The Titans' betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Bengals.

Bengals vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Bengals (-2.5) 41 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bengals (-2.5) 40.5 -136 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Cincinnati vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: FOX

Bengals vs. Titans Betting Insights

Against the spread, Cincinnati went 12-2-1 last year.

The Bengals had an ATS record of 9-3-1 as 2.5-point favorites or more last season.

In 16 Cincinnati games last year, six hit the over.

Tennessee had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season, the Titans had an ATS record of 4-2.

Tennessee had five of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

