The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.120 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 3:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks while batting .256.

Fraley has picked up a hit in 56.9% of his 109 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.3% of them.

He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (14 of 109), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 42 games this season (38.5%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 28.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.4%.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 48 .257 AVG .255 .325 OBP .356 .471 SLG .409 22 XBH 11 9 HR 6 33 RBI 32 41/14 K/BB 30/23 8 SB 13

