Will Joe Burrow Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Joe Burrow was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Looking for Burrow's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Entering Week 4, Burrow is averaging 187.7 passing yards per game (563 total). Other season stats include two TD passes, two interceptions and a 55.4% completion percentage (67-for-121), plus five carries for two yards.
Joe Burrow Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
Bengals vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Burrow 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|67
|121
|55.4%
|563
|2
|2
|4.7
|5
|2
|0
Burrow Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|14
|31
|82
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|27
|41
|222
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|26
|49
|259
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|0
