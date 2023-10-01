Luke Maile vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Luke Maile and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (93 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas on October 1 at 3:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Cardinals Odds
|Reds vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Cardinals
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Maile has had a hit in 31 of 70 games this year (44.3%), including multiple hits nine times (12.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Maile has had at least one RBI in 18.6% of his games this season (13 of 70), with more than one RBI nine times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (24.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals
- Click Here for Tyler Stephenson
- Click Here for Joey Votto
- Click Here for Jonathan India
- Click Here for TJ Friedl
- Click Here for Will Benson
- Click Here for Jake Fraley
- Click Here for Spencer Steer
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.226
|AVG
|.253
|.294
|OBP
|.333
|.301
|SLG
|.506
|3
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|18
|28/7
|K/BB
|19/7
|1
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 178 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 35th of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 194 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 40th, 1.328 WHIP ranks 39th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 44th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.