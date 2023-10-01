On Sunday, Nick Senzel (.591 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 3:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

In 55.2% of his 96 games this season, Senzel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (13.5%), homering in 4% of his chances at the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Senzel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.3%.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .224 AVG .262 .268 OBP .340 .355 SLG .462 10 XBH 13 5 HR 8 20 RBI 22 40/9 K/BB 31/17 4 SB 2

