Sunday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (70-91) against the Cincinnati Reds (82-79) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 3:15 PM ET on October 1.

The Reds will give the nod to Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (8-13, 4.82 ERA).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

This season, the Reds have been favored 41 times and won 22, or 53.7%, of those games.

Cincinnati has entered 31 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 15-16 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 780.

The Reds have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule