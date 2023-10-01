The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Sunday at Busch Stadium, at 3:15 PM ET, with Spencer Steer and Paul Goldschmidt -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 197 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 12th in baseball with a .420 slugging percentage.

The Reds have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

Cincinnati has the No. 9 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (780 total runs).

The Reds are eighth in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).

The Reds average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.418).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene (4-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed three innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Greene has registered seven quality starts this season.

Greene enters the game with 14 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Pirates W 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Quinn Priester 9/26/2023 Guardians W 11-7 Away Hunter Greene Lucas Giolito 9/27/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Andrew Abbott Shane Bieber 9/29/2023 Cardinals W 19-2 Away Brandon Williamson Jake Woodford 9/30/2023 Cardinals L 15-6 Away Connor Phillips Drew Rom 10/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas

