Hunter Greene will toe the rubber for the Cincinnati Reds (82-79) on Sunday, October 1 versus the St. Louis Cardinals (70-91), who will counter with Miles Mikolas. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Reds are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+100). The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.71 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (8-13, 4.82 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (-120) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will TJ Friedl get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won 22 out of the 41 games, or 53.7%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Reds have a 15-16 record (winning 48.4% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Reds went 2-4 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cardinals have come away with 34 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 28 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Will Benson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Jake Fraley 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) TJ Friedl 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.