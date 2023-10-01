Stuart Fairchild -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on October 1 at 3:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Fairchild is hitting .223 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.

In 38 of 85 games this year (44.7%) Fairchild has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (9.4%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (5.9%), homering in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 games this year (30.6%), including four multi-run games (4.7%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .190 AVG .255 .295 OBP .341 .333 SLG .418 8 XBH 13 3 HR 2 10 RBI 17 38/13 K/BB 30/12 2 SB 6

