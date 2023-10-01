Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Tennessee Titans have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 1.
Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +240
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Titans Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Titans are 18th in the league. They are way below that, 30th, according to computer rankings.
- Sportsbooks have moved the Titans' Super Bowl odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the league, that is the 14th-biggest change.
- The Titans' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.2%.
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee has two wins against the spread this season.
- One Titans game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.
- The Titans have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.
- This season, Tennessee has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.
- While the Titans rank 16th in total defense with 344.7 yards allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking second-worst (240 yards per game).
- The Titans have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking fourth-worst with 15 points per contest. On defense, they are ranked 15th in the NFL (22.3 points allowed per game).
Titans Impact Players
- Derrick Henry has run for 163 yards (54.3 per game) and one touchdown in three games.
- In the passing game, Henry has zero touchdowns, with five receptions for 71 yards.
- In three games, Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 548 yards (182.7 per game), with one touchdown and three interceptions, completing 59.0%.
- On the ground, Tannehill has scored one TD and picked up 17 yards.
- In three games, DeAndre Hopkins has 14 catches for 153 yards (51.0 per game) and zero scores.
- In the passing game, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has scored one time, catching seven balls for 83 yards (41.5 per game).
- In three games for the Titans, Denico Autry has registered 3.5 sacks and 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.
Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Titans Player Futures
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|L 16-15
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|W 27-24
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|L 27-3
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
Odds are current as of October 1 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.