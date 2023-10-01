Titans vs. Bengals: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
The Tennessee Titans (1-2) are listed as only 2.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023. An over/under of 41 points has been set for this game.
The Bengals' recent betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Titans. The recent betting trends and insights for the Titans can be found in this article before they meet the Bengals.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Titans vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bengals (-2.5)
|41
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bengals (-2.5)
|40.5
|-136
|+116
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 4 Odds
Tennessee vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Titans vs. Bengals Betting Insights
- Tennessee's record against the spread last season was 8-6-0.
- The Titans covered the spread four times last year (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- In 17 Tennessee games last season, five of them hit the over.
- Against the spread, Cincinnati went 12-2-1 last year.
- The Bengals' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or greater was 9-3-1 last season.
- In 16 Cincinnati games last year, six hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.