On Sunday, TJ Friedl (.730 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 3:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl leads Cincinnati in total hits (136) this season while batting .279 with 48 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Friedl will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers in his last games.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 89 of 137 games this year, with multiple hits 40 times.

In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Friedl has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this season (45 of 137), with two or more RBI 13 times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 40.9% of his games this season (56 of 137), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 68 .291 AVG .268 .365 OBP .341 .561 SLG .385 30 XBH 18 13 HR 5 41 RBI 25 48/23 K/BB 42/24 12 SB 13

Cardinals Pitching Rankings