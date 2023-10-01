Tyler Stephenson -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on October 1 at 3:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Stephenson is hitting .247 with 20 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 47 walks.

In 61.2% of his 134 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

In 9.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has driven in a run in 42 games this season (31.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.

Home Away 67 GP 67 .252 AVG .242 .337 OBP .306 .399 SLG .369 16 XBH 19 8 HR 5 27 RBI 29 60/27 K/BB 75/20 0 SB 0

