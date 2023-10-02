In a Monday NCAA Women's Soccer slate that has a lot of competitive contests, the match featuring Iowa State versus BYU is a game to catch.

Watch your favorite women's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch BYU vs Iowa State

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with women's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!