The Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series on Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead and will look to move on to the ALDS with a win.

The Rays will look to Zach Eflin (16-8) versus the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (16-8, 3.50 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays' Eflin (16-8) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, a 7.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.019 in 31 games this season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.

Eovaldi is looking to secure his 12th quality start of the year.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in a game 21 times this year heading into this game.

He has had eight appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.445) and ranks sixth in home runs hit (230) in all of MLB. They have a collective .260 batting average, and are fifth in the league with 1435 total hits and fourth in MLB action scoring 860 runs.

Eovaldi has pitched 12 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on nine hits while striking out eight against the Rays this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.