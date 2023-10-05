The Chicago Bears (0-4) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Washington Commanders (2-2) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField. Washington is a 6-point favorite. For this game, an over/under of 45.5 has been set.

Before the Commanders play the Bears, here are their recent betting insights and trends. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bears as they prepare for this matchup against the Commanders.

Commanders vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Washington vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Commanders vs. Bears Betting Insights

Washington is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Commanders don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Washington's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Chicago has no wins against the spread this year.

The Bears are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs this season.

All four Chicago games have gone over the point total this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.