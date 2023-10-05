This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Daviess County, Kentucky. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

    • Daviess County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Muhlenberg County High School at Owensboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Owensboro, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Apollo High School at Madisonville North Hopkins High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Madisonville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Daviess County High School at Christian County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Hopkinsville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

